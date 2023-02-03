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The Gateway Pundit Interviews Former Gen. Mike Flynn on Hunter Biden's Laptop
Former National Security Advisor of the US Mike Flynn will discuss with The Gateway Pundit how Hunter Biden was able to skirt FARA violations for years, and yet DOJ came after Flynn.
https://rumble.com/v280bqw-the-gateway-pundit-interviews-former-gen.-mike-flynn-on-hunter-bidens-lapto.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15