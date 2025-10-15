© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HARD POWER is only thing belligerents respect' — Hegseth
NATO will 'take steps necessary to impose COSTS on Russia'
War Dept ready 'to do its part in ways only US can do' to force Moscow to peace deal
Insists Ukraine must retain 'credible military to defend itself'
He also said:
‘Allies often say that Ukraine's security is synonymous with European security’
Hegseth orders ‘free rider’ Europeans to ‘turn words into action’ and buy more American weapons
Europe financially DOMINATED by the US over and over again.
🚨Hegseth to NATO: 'No free riders' on arming Ukraine
The US is urging NATO allies to boost arms purchases for Ukraine under the PURL program, said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth:
💬“Allies often say that Ukraine's security is synonymous with European security… Now is the time for all NATO countries to turn words into action. All countries around this table. No free riders.”
Adding: ❗️ Hegseth’s jet suffers in-flight EMERGENCY
The Boeing C-32 set its transponder to squawk ‘7700’ for emergency and diverted to the UK shortly after leaving Brussels
Plane dropped to 10,000 feet – indicating loss of cabin pressure.
There was a crack in the windshield and it had to make an emergency landing, for repairs.