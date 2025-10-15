BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
‘HARD POWER is only thing belligerents respect' - Hegseth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
29 views • 22 hours ago

HARD POWER is only thing belligerents respect' — Hegseth

NATO will 'take steps necessary to impose COSTS on Russia'

War Dept ready 'to do its part in ways only US can do' to force Moscow to peace deal

Insists Ukraine must retain 'credible military to defend itself'

He also said: 

‘Allies often say that Ukraine's security is synonymous with European security’

Hegseth orders ‘free rider’ Europeans to ‘turn words into action’ and buy more American weapons

Europe financially DOMINATED by the US over and over again.

🚨Hegseth to NATO: 'No free riders' on arming Ukraine

The US is urging NATO allies to boost arms purchases for Ukraine under the PURL program, said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth:

💬“Allies often say that Ukraine's security is synonymous with European security… Now is the time for all NATO countries to turn words into action. All countries around this table. No free riders.”

Adding: ❗️ Hegseth’s jet suffers in-flight EMERGENCY

The Boeing C-32 set its transponder to squawk ‘7700’ for emergency and diverted to the UK shortly after leaving Brussels

Plane dropped to 10,000 feet – indicating loss of cabin pressure.

There was a crack in the windshield and it had to make an emergency landing, for repairs.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
