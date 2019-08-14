2019 ESTC: Overunity in Switched Reluctance Generators Using Geometric Algebra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Other 2019 ESTC presentations available to date:
Eric Dollard Colorado Springs Tesla Transformer: https://youtu.be/LePY3Z3DHzs
James DeMeo Orgone: https://youtu.be/ThEtjdUA9ic
James DeMeo Cosmic Ether Exists: https://youtu.be/2YjMdUFIuL4