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Ivermectin to the Rescue....As reported on Main Stream News.
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178 views • December 20, 2021
A man, seriously ill in hospital with covid on a ventilator with only a 10-15 percent chance of survival was REFUSED IVERMECTIN!!!
The patients daughter took the hospital to court to force them to administer IVERMECTIN. The judge ordered the hospital to ‘move aside’ and let an UNVACCINATED doctor administer IVERMECTIN to the patient. Apparently he is now FULLY RECOVERED!!!
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To Jim Crenshaw
The patients daughter took the hospital to court to force them to administer IVERMECTIN. The judge ordered the hospital to ‘move aside’ and let an UNVACCINATED doctor administer IVERMECTIN to the patient. Apparently he is now FULLY RECOVERED!!!
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To Jim Crenshaw
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