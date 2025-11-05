Palantir CEO drops nuclear hot take on bogus Venezuela-fentanyl story while bragging - Alex Karp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Palantir CEO drops nuclear hot take on bogus Venezuela-fentanyl story
US intel may have debunked Trump’s claims that America's fentanyl originates from Venezuela , but Palantir CEO Alex Karp isn’t letting facts get in the way of a good rant.
👉 Bragging about his military and surveillance tech company’s role in blocking the drug’s flow from South America, he drops:
“If fentanyl was killing 60,000 Yale grads instead of 60,000 working class people, we’d be dropping a nuclear bomb on whoever was sending it from South America.”