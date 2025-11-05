Palantir CEO drops nuclear hot take on bogus Venezuela-fentanyl story while bragging - Alex Karp

🚨 Palantir CEO drops nuclear hot take on bogus Venezuela-fentanyl story

US intel may have debunked Trump’s claims that America's fentanyl originates from Venezuela , but Palantir CEO Alex Karp isn’t letting facts get in the way of a good rant.

👉 Bragging about his military and surveillance tech company’s role in blocking the drug’s flow from South America, he drops:

“If fentanyl was killing 60,000 Yale grads instead of 60,000 working class people, we’d be dropping a nuclear bomb on whoever was sending it from South America.”