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Ali Alexander Makes The Case For President Trump The Peacemaker
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61 views • September 21, 2020
Ali Alexander joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss how President Trump is a peacemaker worldwide, why George Soros love Ilhan Omar, and what black leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X really stood for in contrast to the modern communist BLM movement.
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