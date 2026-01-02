© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Israel's Mossad Tricked Hezbollah Into Buying Explosive Pagers | 60 Minutes
Israel's Mossad Motto: "By deception thou shalt do war." Mossad tricked Hezbollah into buying 16,000 explosive walkie-talkies and 5,000 pagers over a decade. Retired agents reveal Mossad created shell companies, fake ads, and duped Taiwanese suppliers. Hezbollah paid for their own bombs. The operation injured thousands and killed dozens, and crippled Hezbollah's leadership. Mossad's "pretend world" of deception weakened Iran and Assad, bolstering Israel's power. This subversive victory raises questions about modern warfare ethics and the lengths Israel go for superiority.