Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-dawn-of-augmented-humanity/
With Elon Musk announcing the first human has had his Neuralink device implanted in their brain, we do a deep dive into the history of implantable technology. From its CIA and military roots to the current developers whose shocking admissions should cause us all to pause. Jefferey and Del also look at the new Apple Vision Pro and its possible implications on our society.
POSTED: February 9, 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.