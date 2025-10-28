BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Government Shutdown to Miracle Stadiums 10/28/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
785 followers
92 views • 1 day ago

Today Pastor Stan has a lot to share about current events as well as his personal life. His topics include: Russia who has just unveiled a “New Super Weapon” which is nuclear-powered. We also learn what is to come for Prophecy Club and how you can be a part of winning many souls to the Lord, filling up Sports Stadiums to grow His Kingdom.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions


Keywords
miraclesgovernmentshutdownentitlementsprophecy clubstadiumsstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Government Shutdown

04:56Pressure on the Bear

08:18Entitlements

10:17Trump’s Enemies

11:53Personal Prophecies

15:39Sports Stadiums

