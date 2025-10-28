Government Shutdown to Miracle Stadiums 10/28/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan has a lot to share about current events as well as his personal life. His topics include: Russia who has just unveiled a “New Super Weapon” which is nuclear-powered. We also learn what is to come for Prophecy Club and how you can be a part of winning many souls to the Lord, filling up Sports Stadiums to grow His Kingdom.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions
00:00Government Shutdown
04:56Pressure on the Bear
08:18Entitlements
10:17Trump’s Enemies
11:53Personal Prophecies
15:39Sports Stadiums