Trudeau Responds To Trump's 51st State Taunts | Maverick News LIVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News with Rick Walker Top Stories:
* Justin Trudeau Finally Responds to Trump's "Governor" Taunts
* Should Wayne Gretzky Run For Prime Minister?
* Pastor Derek Reimer - Feature Interview - Responds to His Drag Queen Story Hour Court Case Sentencing
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL
Maverick News: Freedom Reporters