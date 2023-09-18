Create New Account
Do you understand temporary spiritual gifts?
PRB Ministry
1Thess lesson #135. Most Christians are clueless about spiritual gifts. The early formation of the church was a time of temporary spiritual gifts, which some denominations and ministries have built doctrines around. Satan is always active in religion because he is the great counterfeiter, do not be fooled! 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

