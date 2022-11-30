THE DANGER OF RESENTMENT - JEALOUSY AND ENVY

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 18. Saul became jealous of David. He was angry enough with David to kill him. In Genesis chapter 4, Cain became jealous of his brother Abel and killed him. In the New Testament, Jesus warns us that anger is like murder (Matthew 5:21-22). This time when the evil spirit controlled Saul, David’s music did not make Saul calm. Instead, Saul twice tried to kill David. Verse 12 says that Saul was afraid of David. In fact, Saul was afraid of the Lord who protected David. Saul had known the Lord’s success and protection in the past. But the Lord had left him. Saul was afraid that everyone would leave him and follow David. Saul did not want to see David so he sent him away. Saul hoped that David would die in his battles. But God gave David more success and he became more popular. This made Saul more afraid.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



