News Update and Commentary for July 13, 2022

#newsupdate #intelupdate #thegreatreset #massawakening #thegreatawakening





In this video, I provide an intel and news update for June and July about the mass awakening of humanity, and also give you a recap of my last article about theamendments proposed by the so-called ‘President Biden’, and the rollout of the ‘Great Reset’ worldwide.I shared the links to this video below this video. Go and watch now.





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You can find the references in the video in my last article:





https://massawakening.org/news-update-for-june-2022/





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Judge Orders Pfizer To Turn Over Vaccine Ingredients Within 48 Hours/ published last Wednesday, July 6, 2022

https://www.brighteon.com/0182b333-7ff8-43a7-9ca5-4abc0b4b1c65