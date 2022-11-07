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https://gnews.org/articles/511650
Summary：11/06/2022 Bloomberg TV: Facebook's parent Meta is reportedly getting ready to lay off thousands of workers, as it is struggling with the growing losses while investing in developing its metaverse business.