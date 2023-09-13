Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hawk Suspects A Red Chinese In The USS Fitzgerald Collision
channel image
rustyoldstove
19 Subscribers
20 views
Published 18 hours ago

“There have been notable recent examples of bribery in Quebec — the former head of the Federal Bridge Corporation Michel Fournier and the former CEO of SNC Lavalin Pierre Duhaime were both convicted in a bribery case related to the refurbishment of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge."

Keywords
hawkuss fitzgeralscorruption in quqbec

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket