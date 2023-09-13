Hawk Suspects A Red Chinese In The USS Fitzgerald Collision

“There have been notable recent examples of bribery in
Quebec — the former head of the Federal Bridge Corporation Michel
Fournier and the former CEO of SNC Lavalin Pierre Duhaime were both convicted in a bribery case related to the refurbishment of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.