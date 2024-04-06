Create New Account
THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT’S WAR ON SUPPLEMENTS
High Hopes
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 5, 2024


Constitutional Attorney & President of the Natural Health Products Protection Association, Shawn Buckley, LLB, warns Del of the Canadian government's war on vitamins and supplements via the introduction of extreme regulations designed to restrict access and raise the cost of natural products.


#Canada #NaturalHealthProtection #NHPPA


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4np0m0-the-canadian-governments-war-on-supplements.html

