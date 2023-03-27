Create New Account
The Order of Future Events
High Hopes
Stan Johnson


March 27, 2023


Putin and XI Jinping agreed to adopt the Yuan in Russia’s commercial transactions with third countries by creating an “Economic Zone that will trade in Yuan”. That means the Petro-Dollar is dead, and therefor the U.S. Dollar’s value will begin to fall shortly and drastically. Saudi Arabia has already agreed to price the “Black Gold” (Oil) in Yuan and has asked to join BRICS.


00:00 - Chris Reed Headlines Update

07:58 - Fall of the Dollar

16:13 - Saudi Unloading U.S. Treasuries

17:04 - Emergency Meeting in USA

18:31 - Nuke Missile Radar Deployed from Hawaii

20:15 - Ballistic Missile tracker leaving Hawaii

22:20 - Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes

26:19 - Joseph’s Kitchen


