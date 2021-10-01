LA PALMA VOLCANO LIVE UPDATE OCT 1 - 2021 Earthquakes, more Lava, bad air, risk of forest fires. Volcano New

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Now everything comes together: Earthquakes, more Lava, bad air, risk of forest fires. Volcano New
Video Here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXeQk3Z6uzA