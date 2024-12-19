Everything is FAKE! Star Wars Psyop And More CIA/FBI Gun Control False Flag Shootings

The Inter-Galactic Empire of Iran has launched drones with alien technology (but only in America) and Donald Trump becomes the first Star Wars president of Earth. And, more shooting psyops to usher in gun control so you can’t defend yourself against Satan Klaus’s suicide pod. “You vill die in ze suicide pod and you vill be happy”

















Braintap: dollarvigilante.com/braintap

Tesla Machine: https://tzla.club/

ECI Nicaragua discovery tour in future videos please use this link in the description: https://dollarvigilante.com/nicaragua

Non Conformist Series: Financial Freedom edition the replays are up for sale at https://anarchapulco.com/financialfreedom/





Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro: KONCEAL - Blue Beam Project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEuUFxj_udE

Braintrap: dollarvigilante.com/braintap

Tesla Machine: https://tzla.club/

ECI Nicaragua discovery tour in future videos please use this link in the description: https://dollarvigilante.com/nicaragua

Non Conformist Series: Financial Freedom edition the replays are up for sale at https://anarchapulco.com/financialfreedom/



