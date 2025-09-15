Maui Fires, Missing Children, Land Theft, and Corrupt Politicians - Michelle Melendez





What happened in Maui that caused a wall of hellish flames to engulf the world-famous Lahaina? Was it truly an act of “climate change,” or was it something more sinister? Regardless of what caused those devastating fires, it’s clear that the government benefited from this tragedy most, by swooping in and seizing the beautiful oceanfront property within minutes - an observation that Michelle Melendez has recorded in her book, Great Maui Land Grab: What Caused the Maui Fire and Is Your Home Next? Michelle is a resident of the Big Island of Hawaii, and she noticed many inconsistencies with the official narrative about what went down in the Maui fires. What happened to the thousands of children on Maui who never re-enrolled for the next school year? Where did they go? How many people really died in this horrific event?









TAKEAWAYS





Michelle contends that there are too many details about the Maui fires that don’t line up





Media wasn’t allowed in for 30 days, homeowners weren’t allowed back for 90 days, no fly zone, 5 mile long dust screen was added





Bodies burn from the outside-in during a natural fire, not the inside-out as in Maui, which would lead to a possible DEW involvement





Blue objects in Lahaina and LA didn’t burn - another indicator DEWs were used and people were threatened with arrest if they took photos









