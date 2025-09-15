BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Maui Fires, Missing Children, Land Theft, and Corrupt Politicians - Michelle Melendez
What happened in Maui that caused a wall of hellish flames to engulf the world-famous Lahaina? Was it truly an act of “climate change,” or was it something more sinister? Regardless of what caused those devastating fires, it’s clear that the government benefited from this tragedy most, by swooping in and seizing the beautiful oceanfront property within minutes - an observation that Michelle Melendez has recorded in her book, Great Maui Land Grab: What Caused the Maui Fire and Is Your Home Next? Michelle is a resident of the Big Island of Hawaii, and she noticed many inconsistencies with the official narrative about what went down in the Maui fires. What happened to the thousands of children on Maui who never re-enrolled for the next school year? Where did they go? How many people really died in this horrific event?



TAKEAWAYS


Michelle contends that there are too many details about the Maui fires that don’t line up


Media wasn’t allowed in for 30 days, homeowners weren’t allowed back for 90 days, no fly zone, 5 mile long dust screen was added


Bodies burn from the outside-in during a natural fire, not the inside-out as in Maui, which would lead to a possible DEW involvement


Blue objects in Lahaina and LA didn’t burn - another indicator DEWs were used and people were threatened with arrest if they took photos



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Doctors Are Being Paid to Vaccinate video: https://bit.ly/4lo2chp

Great Maui Land Grab book: https://greatmauilandgrabbook.com/

DEW Acquisition Act of 2016: https://bit.ly/42hhPAw


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHELLE MELENDEZ

Website: https://blossominnerwellness.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #michellemelendez #landforsale #realestateinvesting #landgrab #stolenland #landdevelopment #propertyforsale #landauction #dew #directenergyweapon #laser #directedenergyweapon #mauifire #lahainafire #chilefire #lafire #losangelesfire #stolenland #mauiwildfires


Keywords
childrenclimate changegovernmentpoliticiansdewmauifiresland grablahainatina griffincounter culture mommichelle melendez
