Prophecies | KEEP YOUR HEAD ON A SWIVEL AND PRAY! - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

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𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Flights/Airports March 7, 2026
https://x.com/lauraloomer/status/2030309154607296821?s=42
Kansas City Airport March 8, 2026
https://youtube.com/shorts/8jb98KJkBdM?si=LN0uH31fx4RE9lV
Christa Elisha March 10, 2026 (Elijah Streams)
https://rumble.com/v76wtbw-the-god-of-esther-speaks-over-persia-again-christa-elisha.html
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour March 10, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/live/do2V8dC6qLY?si=NouoXkswXYTx0hiq
https://www.facebook.com/share/1G9wvoLwVL/?mibextid=wwXIfr
President Trump March 10, 2026
Rededicate America on May 17, 2026 to be one Nation under God
https://x.com/ripplexrpie/status/2031356373401809263?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw
Josh Howerton
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6NInjXlhQ7Iqoa7Y9nq65M?si=Rogh8Qg4SsyWUHEqRmYIVA&t=4490&pi=5iOLEqY1Rhu1P
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
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