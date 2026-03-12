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Prophecies | KEEP YOUR HEAD ON A SWIVEL AND PRAY! - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/


For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)


WATCH Ginger Ziegler:

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmd

WEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/


𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -

Flights/Airports March 7, 2026

https://x.com/lauraloomer/status/2030309154607296821?s=42



Kansas City Airport March 8, 2026

https://youtube.com/shorts/8jb98KJkBdM?si=LN0uH31fx4RE9lV



Christa Elisha March 10, 2026 (Elijah Streams)

https://rumble.com/v76wtbw-the-god-of-esther-speaks-over-persia-again-christa-elisha.html



Robin D Bullock 11th Hour March 10, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/do2V8dC6qLY?si=NouoXkswXYTx0hiq



https://www.facebook.com/share/1G9wvoLwVL/?mibextid=wwXIfr



President Trump March 10, 2026

Rededicate America on May 17, 2026 to be one Nation under God

 https://x.com/ripplexrpie/status/2031356373401809263?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw

Josh Howerton

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6NInjXlhQ7Iqoa7Y9nq65M?si=Rogh8Qg4SsyWUHEqRmYIVA&t=4490&pi=5iOLEqY1Rhu1P




𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

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Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/




𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

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► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER




𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com




Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


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