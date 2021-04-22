© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GraceLife Pastor James Coates Won't Back Down To Tyranny!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 22, 2021
Pastor James Coates fresh out of jail once again and still standing strong on his beliefs! GraceLife church held their Sunday service in an undisclosed location! This is how we fight this demonic system!
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
http://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/11480/20210414/canadian-church-goes-underground-and-holds-service-in-undisclosed-location-following-government-shutdown.htm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/04/21/covid-passports-proving-vaccine-status-released-summer-holidays/
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/roche-looking-new-place-test-covid-19-pill-after-cases-plummet-uk-2021-04-21/
Thumbnail Link:
http://cdn.christianitydaily.com/data/images/full/7662/pastor-james-coates.jpg?w=600
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
http://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/11480/20210414/canadian-church-goes-underground-and-holds-service-in-undisclosed-location-following-government-shutdown.htm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/04/21/covid-passports-proving-vaccine-status-released-summer-holidays/
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/roche-looking-new-place-test-covid-19-pill-after-cases-plummet-uk-2021-04-21/
Thumbnail Link:
http://cdn.christianitydaily.com/data/images/full/7662/pastor-james-coates.jpg?w=600
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.