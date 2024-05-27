Create New Account
HERE IS WHY YOU SHOULD HAVE A BLUE ROOF ON YOUR HOUSE (GREAT EXPLANATION)🔭
Alex Hammer
4591 Subscribers
432 views
Published 19 hours ago

Excellent explanation as to why houses with Blue Roofs survived recent fires & why thousands of people around the world have also suddenly decided to paint their house roof blue. I am thinking about smurf blue for my whole house and roof.


Truth is stranger than fiction. Ever wonder why the U.N. has blue helmets?

And if you are on this channel frequently, people probably think you are strange also.

More strange videos right this way:


Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/

Keywords
preppingbibleagriculturepropagandafarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesdays of noahmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetagroterrorismmanufactured fires

