Past Israeli Ground Operations & the Limits of Israeli Military Power

Update on the conflict in the Middle East for October 22, 2023 (Sunday)

- Even before Israel’s ground operation begins, it is requesting scarce artillery ammunition from the US who is diverting it from Ukraine;

- Israeli ground operations in 2006 against Lebanon and 2008-2009 and 2014 in Gaza provide possible insight into the limits of Israeli military power ahead of a potential ground incursion into Gaza now;

- Israel may be able to occupy northern Gaza but will push the limits of military power, its logistical support both domestically and via the US, as well as risk political stability within Israeli society;

