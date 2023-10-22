Past Israeli Ground Operations & the Limits of Israeli Military Power

Update on the conflict in the Middle East for October 22, 2023 (Sunday)
- Even before Israel’s ground operation begins, it is requesting scarce artillery ammunition from the US who is diverting it from Ukraine;
- Israeli ground operations in 2006 against Lebanon and 2008-2009 and 2014 in Gaza provide possible insight into the limits of Israeli military power ahead of a potential ground incursion into Gaza now;
- Israel may be able to occupy northern Gaza but will push the limits of military power, its logistical support both domestically and via the US, as well as risk political stability within Israeli society;
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/
TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.