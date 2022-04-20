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The New Old Normal
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96 views • April 20, 2022
The Masks Have Slipped
* Look how deranged these people are.
* Mask obsession tied to controlling populace.
* They have failed in their attempt at new normal.
* Covid was used to bully the population.
* Most heavy-handed states performed the worst.
* Remember no law was passed in order to enforce these restrictions.
* They will try this again.
Editor’s Note
* Does anyone believe Team [Bidan] will honor this decision?
* Expect an appeal.
* Expect another fascist work-around.
* Expect new, deadlier (i.e. fake) variants — and more lies re: hospitalizations and deaths.
* The only way the tyranny ends is when we defeat it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 19 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304465214001
* Look how deranged these people are.
* Mask obsession tied to controlling populace.
* They have failed in their attempt at new normal.
* Covid was used to bully the population.
* Most heavy-handed states performed the worst.
* Remember no law was passed in order to enforce these restrictions.
* They will try this again.
Editor’s Note
* Does anyone believe Team [Bidan] will honor this decision?
* Expect an appeal.
* Expect another fascist work-around.
* Expect new, deadlier (i.e. fake) variants — and more lies re: hospitalizations and deaths.
* The only way the tyranny ends is when we defeat it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 19 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304465214001
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