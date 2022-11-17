Dangerous Escalation

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Tensions Rising
* The first draft of history is always wrong.
* There should have been a moment of hesitation.
* An attack on NATO would start WW3.
* ‘Intel official’: Russia did this unprovoked.
* Zelensky: Russian terror has arrived in Poland!
* Pictures proved Ukraine bombed Poland.
* Zelensky (with no evidence): it was the Russians!
* ‘Aid’ for Ukraine: we need to stop sending this guy $.
* Funding Ukraine has become another DC scam.
* Dem donor oddball: creepy crypto CEO turned out to be a big Dem donor.
* The world continues to flirt with war.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-lie-millions-americans-killed
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 November 2022