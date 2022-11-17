Dangerous Escalation

Tensions Rising

* The first draft of history is always wrong.

* There should have been a moment of hesitation.

* An attack on NATO would start WW3.

* ‘Intel official’: Russia did this unprovoked.

* Zelensky: Russian terror has arrived in Poland!

* Pictures proved Ukraine bombed Poland.

* Zelensky (with no evidence): it was the Russians!

* ‘Aid’ for Ukraine: we need to stop sending this guy $.

* Funding Ukraine has become another DC scam.

* Dem donor oddball: creepy crypto CEO turned out to be a big Dem donor.

* The world continues to flirt with war.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-lie-millions-americans-killed





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 November 2022