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DAVID ICKE Who controls the controllers? (Gk Subs) Ποιος ελέγχει τους ελεγκτές
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500 views • November 22, 2019
το έκανα με τον φίλο μου Στέλιο, που έφυγε
πολύ νωρίς (στα 42 του ) Λείπεις ρε Στέλιο... :(
I did this vid with my friend Stelios, who passed very young.
I miss you Stelios :(
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
πολύ νωρίς (στα 42 του ) Λείπεις ρε Στέλιο... :(
I did this vid with my friend Stelios, who passed very young.
I miss you Stelios :(
my Email and paypal : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
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