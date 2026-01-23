BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mark Goodwin: BTC, USDT, & the Rise of the Global Algorithm Ghetto
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
419 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 2 days ago

Mark Goodwin discusses the intersection of cryptocurrency (e.g. bitcoin and the Tether stablecoin) and globalist technocracy. Goodwin argues that while Bitcoin may have origins linked to intelligence agencies and serves as a tool for the digital dollarization of the internet, it still offers a permissionless way to preserve wealth outside of traditional banking. The discussion explores the rise of the algorithm ghetto, a concept describing how digital IDs, biometric surveillance, and centralized platforms are creating a modern panopticon that restricts freedom of movement and thought. By examining the roles of figures like Peter Thiel and entities like BlackRock, the speakers highlight a convergence model where Western and Eastern powers adopt similar high-tech control systems. Ultimately, Goodwin emphasizes the importance of physical assets, self-custody of assets, and independent media as essential strategies for surviving an encroaching technocratic dystopia.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

X https://x.com/markgoodw_in

The Bitcoin-Dollar https://store.bitcoinmagazine.com/collections/books/products/the-bitcoin-dollar-book

The Papercut Publishing House https://thepapercutmagazine.com

Unlimited Hangout https://unlimitedhangout.com


About Mark Goodwin

Mark is the former editor in chief of Bitcoin Magazine and the author of The Bitcoin-Dollar: An Economic Monomyth.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
bitcoingoldbtccryptotechnocracybiometricspalantirthieldigital idtetherblackrocktokenizationstablecoinsmultipolarityusdt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Belle Carter
Secret Service disrupts card-skimming operations, prevents $428 million in fraud

Secret Service disrupts card-skimming operations, prevents $428 million in fraud

Laura Harris
House rejects measure to curb Trump&#8217;s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

House rejects measure to curb Trump’s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

Belle Carter
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Trump’s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Lance D Johnson
Ritter claims Trump &#8220;set up&#8221; allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Ritter claims Trump “set up” allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy