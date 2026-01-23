Mark Goodwin: BTC, USDT, & the Rise of the Global Algorithm Ghetto

Mark Goodwin discusses the intersection of cryptocurrency (e.g. bitcoin and the Tether stablecoin) and globalist technocracy. Goodwin argues that while Bitcoin may have origins linked to intelligence agencies and serves as a tool for the digital dollarization of the internet, it still offers a permissionless way to preserve wealth outside of traditional banking. The discussion explores the rise of the algorithm ghetto, a concept describing how digital IDs, biometric surveillance, and centralized platforms are creating a modern panopticon that restricts freedom of movement and thought. By examining the roles of figures like Peter Thiel and entities like BlackRock, the speakers highlight a convergence model where Western and Eastern powers adopt similar high-tech control systems. Ultimately, Goodwin emphasizes the importance of physical assets, self-custody of assets, and independent media as essential strategies for surviving an encroaching technocratic dystopia.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com





***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

X https://x.com/markgoodw_in

The Bitcoin-Dollar https://store.bitcoinmagazine.com/collections/books/products/the-bitcoin-dollar-book

The Papercut Publishing House https://thepapercutmagazine.com

Unlimited Hangout https://unlimitedhangout.com





About Mark Goodwin

Mark is the former editor in chief of Bitcoin Magazine and the author of The Bitcoin-Dollar: An Economic Monomyth.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)