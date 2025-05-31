© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soumaya Ghannoushi - writer and expert in Middle East politics - says that on the Jerusalem Day rally - which celebrates Israel’s occupation of the Old City of Jerusalem - the city is not celebrated - but desecrated.
The march - staged annually under the banner of nationalist pride - has degenerated into a spectacle of unrestrained hatred - but this year - it plummeted to new depths of depravity.
As Haaretz reported - Israeli youths marched through the Muslim Quarter chanting “death to Arabs” - “flatten Gaza” and “there’s no school in Gaza - there’s no children left”.
Flagpoles were slammed against ancient doors - while marchers cursed the Prophet Muhammad and mocked the memory of Palestine.
Not a single person was arrested for incitement.
Ghannoushi says that Jerusalem is being remade in the image of supremacy - not only against Muslims - but against Christians too.
The Christian presence in the city - ancient and indigenous - is being systematically erased.