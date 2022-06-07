Peter Navarro Joins Tucker Carlson in First Major Interview after FBI Arrest

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The FBI on Friday arrested Trump’s advisor Dr. Peter Navarro at a DC-area airport.
Navarro was on his way to Nashville when the Stasi-FBI took him into custody in a surprise ambush. The FBI stopped him from boarding a flight, cuffed him, humiliated him, dragged him to court in leg shackles, and placed him in isolation without food or water.