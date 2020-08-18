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The Psychology of Power - How to Dethrone Tyrants
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24 views • August 18, 2020
“Neither necessity nor desire, but the love of power, is the demon of mankind. You may give men everything possible health, food, shelter, enjoyment but they are and remain unhappy . . . for the demon waits and waits; and must be satisfied. Let everything else be taken away from men, and let this demon be satisfied, and then they will nearly be happy as happy as men and demons can be. . .”
Nietzsche, The Dawn
Nietzsche, The Dawn
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