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Real Deal Report 'How The West Was Won' - Dean Ryan & Kristen Meghan ft. Stewart Rhodes
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151 views • August 15, 2021
Real Deal Media Presents 'Real Deal Report' with hosts @KristenMeghan & @therealdeanryan featuring Stewart Rhodes (Historian)
Topics Include: Infrastructure Bill - Back to School Mandates - Arnold Schwarzenegger's attack on your Freedoms and what's Really Happening at America's Airports + more on the Flag ship Show that's been Fighting this Plandemic since March 19th 2020
Stay Tuned Stay Awake.. Stay Connected with REALDEALPhone.com and avoid these
blackouts
for more visit RealDealMedia.TV/store Promo code: SummerStyle
RealDealMedia.TV/membership
Topics Include: Infrastructure Bill - Back to School Mandates - Arnold Schwarzenegger's attack on your Freedoms and what's Really Happening at America's Airports + more on the Flag ship Show that's been Fighting this Plandemic since March 19th 2020
Stay Tuned Stay Awake.. Stay Connected with REALDEALPhone.com and avoid these
blackouts
for more visit RealDealMedia.TV/store Promo code: SummerStyle
RealDealMedia.TV/membership
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