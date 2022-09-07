Reason to get a food forest design with Food Forest Abundance: featuring Mike Jones

Owning a food forest comes with so much more than an abundance of food. There truly is no better feeling than being connected to the land that you are taking care of which in return takes care of you.

As food shortages ramp up, along with prices of food, the time to really start honing in on your homesteading skills is now. Cover your bases by becoming self sufficient with your very own food forest!

Not sure what to plant, how, where, or what you can even grow in your area? Our designers are trained for all of that and so much more. Those are just some of the considerations that go into designing your very own custom food forest design with FFA.

Interested in learning more about our food forest designs? Visit www.foodforestabundance.com to get set up with your very own food forest today!



