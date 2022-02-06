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STOP HAIR LOSS And Grow It Back NATURALLY! - Dr. Cori Stern w/ Dr. Kevin Ross
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413 views • February 06, 2022
Thanks to the following YouTube channel for creating this video, and info as follows.
Dr. Cori Stern Take Control Of Your Health
We welcome back Dr. Kevin Ross, an expert in helping people stop post-viral hair loss with a simple technique you can do at home in seconds.
We also discuss the nutritional component of re-growing hair and what my favorite supplements are to help restore hair growth.
1- Zinc Chelate- very important for hair, pancreas, prostate and immune health:
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
2- Chezyn- This is a combination of zinc, copper (also important for hair and immune system) with a little organic iron as well;
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
4- Cataplex F- Vitamin F is very important for healthy hair as well as immune, prostate and thyroid health. Also helps to prevent sunburn. This product comes in gel caps or tablets. The tablets also have some iodine in them.
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
Here is my video on how Vitamin f prevents sunburn:
https://youtu.be/gStEctQ6Wgg
4- Okra Pepsin E-3- Adequate collagen absorption is critically important to hair growth (not to mention skin, nails, bones, blood vessels and immune system health!) But to absorb collagen, your digestive tract needs to secrete enough of an enzyme called pepsin, and many people have low pepsin production. This product is healing to the digestive tract and supplies pepsin to aid collagen digestion:
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
5- Cataplex C- Vitamin C plays many important roles in health but one of them is collagen support. Here is my favorite whole food vitamin c product:
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
Here is a video that explains the importance of whole food Vitamin C:
https://youtu.be/9npVu1lO66E
Dr. Kevin’s website: https://covidtasteandsmellrecovery.com/
If you would like a virtual consult, you can request one here:
https://drcori.com
You can also sign up to get my email newsletters
Visit HATS, my truth partner's store, here:
https://www.hatstruth.shop
Follow HATS on Telegram at https://t.me/HATSTRUTH
Subscribe to the HATS newsletter here:
https://hatstruth.substack.com/?r=18l...
Dr. Cori Stern Take Control Of Your Health
We welcome back Dr. Kevin Ross, an expert in helping people stop post-viral hair loss with a simple technique you can do at home in seconds.
We also discuss the nutritional component of re-growing hair and what my favorite supplements are to help restore hair growth.
1- Zinc Chelate- very important for hair, pancreas, prostate and immune health:
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
2- Chezyn- This is a combination of zinc, copper (also important for hair and immune system) with a little organic iron as well;
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
4- Cataplex F- Vitamin F is very important for healthy hair as well as immune, prostate and thyroid health. Also helps to prevent sunburn. This product comes in gel caps or tablets. The tablets also have some iodine in them.
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
Here is my video on how Vitamin f prevents sunburn:
https://youtu.be/gStEctQ6Wgg
4- Okra Pepsin E-3- Adequate collagen absorption is critically important to hair growth (not to mention skin, nails, bones, blood vessels and immune system health!) But to absorb collagen, your digestive tract needs to secrete enough of an enzyme called pepsin, and many people have low pepsin production. This product is healing to the digestive tract and supplies pepsin to aid collagen digestion:
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
5- Cataplex C- Vitamin C plays many important roles in health but one of them is collagen support. Here is my favorite whole food vitamin c product:
https://healthpointnutrition.standard...
Here is a video that explains the importance of whole food Vitamin C:
https://youtu.be/9npVu1lO66E
Dr. Kevin’s website: https://covidtasteandsmellrecovery.com/
If you would like a virtual consult, you can request one here:
https://drcori.com
You can also sign up to get my email newsletters
Visit HATS, my truth partner's store, here:
https://www.hatstruth.shop
Follow HATS on Telegram at https://t.me/HATSTRUTH
Subscribe to the HATS newsletter here:
https://hatstruth.substack.com/?r=18l...
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