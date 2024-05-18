THE FALL OF P.DIDDY|VIDEO LEAKED OF CASSIE

The entertainment/rap industry will be shaken to the core. The Mighty Jehovah says He will not allow this to continue to much longer. The devil can't save ANYONE!!!

‭1 John 1:9 KJV‬If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

‭Joshua 24:15 KJV‬And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.

#pdiddy#cassie #breaknews #hotel #reels #fyp

