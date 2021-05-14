© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Painful History Will Not Repeat Itself!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • May 14, 2021
Copyright © Esther Hadessah
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/sometimes-you-must-say-no/
"Prophetess Esther says, God wants you to declare this Word concerning any painful occurrence or issue that you have been through personally or as a nation.
Arise and take your position as you declare what The LORD says!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/sometimes-you-must-say-no/
"Prophetess Esther says, God wants you to declare this Word concerning any painful occurrence or issue that you have been through personally or as a nation.
Arise and take your position as you declare what The LORD says!"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.