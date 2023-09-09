Inconvenient Truths Ep. 47 MAUI MONTAGE, WOODSTOCK/BURNING MAN, OMNI-FIRES, ROSA KOIRE, COVID 2.0, REESE REPORT

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: We have a powerful, comprehensive compilation of the evil in Maui, an informative montage of Covid 2.0 2023, Billy Beer is making a comeback however it's not Billy Carter it's Bill Gates ingredients in your beer. Did they cloud seed Woodstock AND Burning Man 2023? Information on the fires all over the US, How to spot a false flag plus much much more!
