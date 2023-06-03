Create New Account
Soul Man
Recorded live at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, CA (9 September 1978)

Dan Aykroyd: backing vocals, harmonica

John Belushi: lead vocals

Steve Cropper: guitar

Donald Dunn: bass

Steve Jordan: drums, backing vocals

Tom Malone: tenor/baritone saxophones, trombone, trumpet, backing vocals

Lou Marini: tenor/alto saxophones, backing vocals

Matt Murphy: guitar

Alan Rubin: trumpet, backing vocals

Tom Scott: tenor/alto saxophones, backing vocals

Paul Shaffer: organ, electric/acoustic piano, backing vocals, musical director

Written by Isaac Hayes & David Porter


The Blues Brothers | Briefcase Full Of Blues (1978)

Keywords
blues musicrhythm and bluesblues rocksoul music70s rockblues brothersjump bluesbriefcase full of bluessoul man

