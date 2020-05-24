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Installing Mac OS 9 on a Mac mini
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4 views • May 24, 2020
In this video we see all the hard work done by members of the MacOS9lives.com forums paying off. A ready to go Mac OS 9 installer for the G4 Mac mini!
To get the OS image, go to this forum thread and look for the download link:
http://macos9lives.com/smforum/index.php/topic,2408.0.html
If you're into it, read the whole thread so you can see and appreciate how much time and skill went into the creation of this image. Thanks to all the MacOS9Lives members that made this happen!
And check out the PPC Gaming Lounge on facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/PPCGL/
To get the OS image, go to this forum thread and look for the download link:
http://macos9lives.com/smforum/index.php/topic,2408.0.html
If you're into it, read the whole thread so you can see and appreciate how much time and skill went into the creation of this image. Thanks to all the MacOS9Lives members that made this happen!
And check out the PPC Gaming Lounge on facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/PPCGL/
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