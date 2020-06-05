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Tucker Carlson: Ha a csőcselék fogja uralni az utcákat, Amerikának vége - A politikusok nem merik kimondani az igazat!
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8275 views • June 05, 2020
Miközben a politikusok félnek kimondani az igazat és szüntelenül hazudnak, a városaink lángokban állnak! A teljes adás a mostani eseményekről magyar felirattal!
Source: Tucker: Our leaders dither as our cities burn (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
https://youtu.be/3n5_D59lSjc
Source: Tucker: Our leaders dither as our cities burn (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
https://youtu.be/3n5_D59lSjc
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