What To Do About Lead In Drinking Water

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this video learn about the harmful effects of lead on the human body and what you can do to find safe drinking water.
RESOURCES & LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
Sign up for my FREE Berkey Water Filter Buying Guide
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/berkey-water-system-buying-guide
__________
Purchase a Berkey Water Filter
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/product-category/berkey-water-filter-systems/
__________
Have you been thinking of getting a new Berkey but you’re not sure where to start and you're tired of wasting time on the wrong websites?
Let me be your guide!
I'll show you the right steps on how to find the best for your situation.
Contact me: https://www.berkeycleanwater.com
__________
Say hi on social:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/BerkeyWaterFilters
Gab: https://gab.com/Berkeywaterfilters
__________
Articles For Further Research
https://www.naturalnewsblogs.com/lead-poisoning-symptoms-solutions/
http://waterfilterlabs.com/Big-Berkey-gravity-water-filter-heavy-metals-lab-results.html