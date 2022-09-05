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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 5/9/22 - Mind Your EMFs!
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21 views • May 09, 2022
Larisa Trexler, whom you will recognize from Health Freedom NH, discussing EMFs. She covers some of the science of how this radiation harms us and what can be done to protect us from this cellular damage. Larisa is a Registered Nurse that has come full circle from a career in the trenches of allopathic medicine to traditional and holistic health ideals and questioning all things conventional. She is a Certified Wellness Coach and a Certified EMF Specialist. She resides in Stoddard NH with her husband and children. See her website: http://www.sunsetemf.com
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
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