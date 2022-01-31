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It Appears The So-Called "Fringe Minority" Is Actually The Government
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83 views • January 31, 2022
It seems that the man-child Justin Trudeau is soiling his britches as he not only went into hiding as soon as the first 1,000 trucks arrived in Ottawa, but apparently left the country! Still, the longest truck convoy in history showed up and has been on full display for several days with hundreds of thousands of people supporting them. Now, countries around the world are starting up their own truck convoys to defy tyranny. We'll look at how the real fringe minority is actually tyrannical government, not the People, plus a whole lot more in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/it-appears-the-so-called-fringe-minority-is-actually-the-government-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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