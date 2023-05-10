Chelsea Clinton First Backs Porn For Students Now Promotes Mass Vaccination Program For Children

Chelsea Clinton Announces "The Big Catch-Up" Initiative Which Will Be "The Largest Childhood Immunization Effort Ever".



While speaking at the Brainstorm Health conference by Fortune Magazine held in Marina del Rey, California, in April 2023, Chelsea Clinton asserts that vaccine hesitancy and outright rejection have been an "unfortunate" side effect of the coronavirus pandemic. She goes on to promote a partnership with the World Health Organization and the Gates Foundation to push a program of mass jabs for children to make up for declining vaccination rates.

