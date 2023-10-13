Create New Account
Trump Attorney Reacts to Former IRS Contractor Pleading Guilty to Stealing Trump’s Tax Returns
Published Yesterday

Former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of unauthorized disclosure of tax returns and return information of former President Donald Trump. The count carries up to five years in prison. President Trump’s attorney Alina Habba responded to the matter, and told reporters, “That looks more like a Hunter Biden plea deal.”


