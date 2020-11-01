EP 2175-6PM MILITANT LEFTISTS OPENLY PLANNING VIOLENT INSURRECTION ON ELECTION DAY

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FRIDAY - OCTOBER 30, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1068669818
Leftist protest groups plot election day coup aided by the Democrat Party, Federal employees & Intelligence contractors. - They plan to shut down & take over Washington D.C. starting Nov. 4th until inauguration day to force Trump out of the White House. EP 2175-6PM “COLOR REVOLUTION” – MILITANT LEFTISTS OPENLY PLANNING VIOLENT INSURRECTION ON ELECTION DAY – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2HMKU0n
SPECIAL GUEST: The name and image of Mayra Joli went viral after President Trump's Town Hall appearance on NBC when millions of people wondered who the “nodding woman” was sitting behind the president. Attorney Mayra Joli practices exclusively in the field of immigration law, specializing in detention and removal proceedings. As one of South Florida’s most active immigration attorneys, Ms. Joli has accumulated a remarkable number of victories on behalf of her clients in various immigration courtrooms. She has litigated cases throughout the entire United States. Ms. Joli received her Juris Doctor degree in 1989 from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo and her B.A. degree in 1996 from Saint Thomas University. Her Juris Doctor certification was conferred by the Supreme Court of Louisiana in 2001. WEBSITE: https://www.jolilaw.com/ TWITTER: @MayraJoli
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