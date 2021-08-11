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R$E: Covid Vaccination DOES contain Aborted Fetal Cells [11.08.2021]
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200 views • August 11, 2021
Note: Has been exposed and documented many many times before the last year +...
what does planned parenthood do with fetal tissue (search Videos):
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+does+planned+parenthood+do+with+fetal+tissue&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
planned parenthood denmark (yeah the Satanist are also in Denmark)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=planned+parenthood+denmark&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
And how does the Satanist and their servants do this?
Something I have documented for years...
"Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Official letter from Astra Zeneca. Note - this video is not meant to condemn anyone for their medical decisions. Just to share my recent findings and truth of the matter for the case of proper informed consent. I am not qualified to give medical advise, however. If you weigh up the risk and benefit and decide to take a certain treatment in full knowledge, that is your choice. If you can do so in faith, im not accusing anyone of sin. And I'm not against all forms of medical intervention. For me, even the indirect use of an aborted cell line in testing or derivation for the vaccine manufacture is a sincere and valid ethical concern.
R$E [RISE] - 10 minutes ago
404 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6cw8t93BIAST/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/
what does planned parenthood do with fetal tissue (search Videos):
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+does+planned+parenthood+do+with+fetal+tissue&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
planned parenthood denmark (yeah the Satanist are also in Denmark)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=planned+parenthood+denmark&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
And how does the Satanist and their servants do this?
Something I have documented for years...
"Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Official letter from Astra Zeneca. Note - this video is not meant to condemn anyone for their medical decisions. Just to share my recent findings and truth of the matter for the case of proper informed consent. I am not qualified to give medical advise, however. If you weigh up the risk and benefit and decide to take a certain treatment in full knowledge, that is your choice. If you can do so in faith, im not accusing anyone of sin. And I'm not against all forms of medical intervention. For me, even the indirect use of an aborted cell line in testing or derivation for the vaccine manufacture is a sincere and valid ethical concern.
R$E [RISE] - 10 minutes ago
404 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6cw8t93BIAST/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/
Keywords
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