Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 17 - Herbs As A Natural Remedy [2]

In episode seventeen we continue to learn more about what herbs can do for our bodies. Today, Barbara will cover the following problem areas: more on burns, heart problems (regulate blood pressure, heart arrhythmia), stop bleeding, hormone imbalance and sleep issues Some of the herbs covered are cayenne pepper, hawthorn berry, wild yam, maca, evening primrose, chlorophyll, St Johns wort, skull cap, passion flower, valerian and castor oil.


