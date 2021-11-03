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Video of real alien. Satan's NWO fake good faction will bring in fake good aliens to deceive humans
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144 views • November 03, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2021).
Satan Lucifer's AntiChrist Illuminati fake good faction will bring in fake good aliens as saviors
Attached is a video footage of a gray alien organic robotoid self-destructing, which the Draco reptilian chimera aliens (descendants of the Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” Anu of the Anunnaki) and Pleiadian fallen angel aliens use as avatar bodies just like they use the human hybrid globalist elites' cloned avatar bodies and stolen “walk in” bodies. Satan Lucifer's AntiChrist Illuminati NWO “fake good faction” will bring in their “fake good aliens” as saviors after they devastate earth and kill most humans using the COVID-19 AI “black goo” femtobot t-Veronica zombie virus 5G remote assassination Borg biochemical weapon “Mark of the Beast” fake pandemics, and wars, and famine, and asteroids, and demon armies, and FEMA Nazi holocaust camp beheadings for the Tribulation Saints “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom” preppers, and 5G frequency riots martial law, after we real Christians finish our warning, and are raptured into heaven, and the Holy Spirit is gone from the earth. It will be what God calls in the Bible as the “grand deception.” It is Satan Lucifer’s Satanism doctrine lie of dualism of the “hubrid” hybrid good New Age white witches’ channeled spirit guide good aliens versus the “hubrid” hybrid evil Satanist black magicians’ channeled spirit guide bad aliens. Usually, the Dracos play the villains’ role and some humanoid fallen angel aliens will play the heroes’ role. The Rothschild family Satanist pedophile cannibal Draco reptilian chimera alien, who managed the earth up to now, will most likely be playing the role of the villains, and the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump and QAnon’s Nazi SS “Black Sun” pedophile cannibal Satanists will be playing the role as hero saviors of humankind from the evil villains. Since we real Christians have been exposing them, and they cannot kill us although they try to assassinate us every day, Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien children may change the characters who will be playing the good guy heroes to a cloned human hybrid avatar body like “President John F. Kennedy” or “Michael Jackson” or “Katy Perry” or “Pastor Billy Graham” or someone else who is currently playing the good guy “friend of humankind” character in congress parliament or Hollywood or corporate world or church.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Satan Lucifer's AntiChrist Illuminati fake good faction will bring in fake good aliens as saviors
Attached is a video footage of a gray alien organic robotoid self-destructing, which the Draco reptilian chimera aliens (descendants of the Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” Anu of the Anunnaki) and Pleiadian fallen angel aliens use as avatar bodies just like they use the human hybrid globalist elites' cloned avatar bodies and stolen “walk in” bodies. Satan Lucifer's AntiChrist Illuminati NWO “fake good faction” will bring in their “fake good aliens” as saviors after they devastate earth and kill most humans using the COVID-19 AI “black goo” femtobot t-Veronica zombie virus 5G remote assassination Borg biochemical weapon “Mark of the Beast” fake pandemics, and wars, and famine, and asteroids, and demon armies, and FEMA Nazi holocaust camp beheadings for the Tribulation Saints “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom” preppers, and 5G frequency riots martial law, after we real Christians finish our warning, and are raptured into heaven, and the Holy Spirit is gone from the earth. It will be what God calls in the Bible as the “grand deception.” It is Satan Lucifer’s Satanism doctrine lie of dualism of the “hubrid” hybrid good New Age white witches’ channeled spirit guide good aliens versus the “hubrid” hybrid evil Satanist black magicians’ channeled spirit guide bad aliens. Usually, the Dracos play the villains’ role and some humanoid fallen angel aliens will play the heroes’ role. The Rothschild family Satanist pedophile cannibal Draco reptilian chimera alien, who managed the earth up to now, will most likely be playing the role of the villains, and the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump and QAnon’s Nazi SS “Black Sun” pedophile cannibal Satanists will be playing the role as hero saviors of humankind from the evil villains. Since we real Christians have been exposing them, and they cannot kill us although they try to assassinate us every day, Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien children may change the characters who will be playing the good guy heroes to a cloned human hybrid avatar body like “President John F. Kennedy” or “Michael Jackson” or “Katy Perry” or “Pastor Billy Graham” or someone else who is currently playing the good guy “friend of humankind” character in congress parliament or Hollywood or corporate world or church.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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