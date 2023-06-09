Russian Defence Ministry Report - 9th June, 2023

Banned Youtube Videos





June 9, 2023





💥 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a long-range maritime and airborne high-precision strike against foreign-made ammunition, weapons, and military equipment depots, including unmanned aerial vehicles, last night. All the assigned targets have been engaged.





The strikes disrupted the supply of groups of Ukrainian troops in the areas of combat operations.





◽️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued their attempts to launch offensive operations in South Donetsk and Zaporozye directions during the previous 24 hours.





◽️ In the area of the Vremievsky salient, units of the Vostok Group of Forces repelled four enemy attacks launched by up to two battalion tactical groups reinforced with tanks in the areas of Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region), Novoselka, Storozhevoye, and Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In Zaporozhye direction, two attacks by Ukrainian troops in the areas of Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region) were repelled by decisive and competent actions of Russian troops, air strikes and artillery fire during the day.





💥 In addition, two clusters of manpower and hardware of the 47th AFU Mechanised Brigade were hit by heavy flamethrowers south of Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Operational-Tactical Aviation of the Vostok Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage against reserves of the enemy close to Gulyai Pole, Omelnik, and Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Total losses of the AFU in these directions during the day have amounted to 680 Ukrainian troops, 35 tanks, 11 infantry fighting vehicles, 19 armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, including three HMMWVs, as well as a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery system.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the most active fighting took place in the areas of Mariynka and Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 The Yug Group of Forces successfully repelled six attacks by units of the 110th mechanised, 59th motorised infantry and 79th airborne brigades of the AFU close to Khimik, Krasnogorovka, Pervomaiskoye, and the northern edge of Mariynka (Donetsk People's Republic). There were no incursions into Russia's defence.





◽️ The enemy's losses during the day have amounted to up to 410 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one Msta-B howitzer.





💥 Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Krasnogorovka.





◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Novomlynsk, Molchanovo, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Olshana (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 Over 30 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Uragan MLRS vehicle, and two D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in this direction during the day.





⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(9 June 2023)





Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/7782))





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 50 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-20 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.





💥 A U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 440 airplanes and 238 helicopters, 4,555 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 air defence missile systems, 9,798 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,122 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 5,062 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,838 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

